Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Dr. Douglas Ayre from Eye Care of Great Bend.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Automobiles – Part 4”
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Coordinator of Developmental Education at Barton Community College Carol Murphy who will discuss the school’s decision to form an institutional team to focus on diversity and inclusion.
12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”
6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox
10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”