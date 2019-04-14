Kan. woman hospitalized after she swerves to miss dog in road

KINGMAN COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Sunday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Kristen Renee Nelses, 21, Wichita, was northbound on Kansas 14 five miles southeast of Pretty Prairie. The driver swerved to avoid a dog in the roadway, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into the ditch.

Nelses was transported to the hospital in Kingman. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.