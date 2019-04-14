Jayhawk fans get first glimpse of Les Miles era

kuathletics.com

LAWRNECE, Kan. – The Les Miles era of Kansas football officially began with the spring game at Late Night Under the Lights on Saturday evening at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in front of approximately 5,000 Jayhawk fans.

An egg hunt at Gameday on the Hill and a BMX Bike show in the stadium parking lot kicked off the evening’s festivities for fans of all ages. Select KU students also had the chance to compete in the intramural flag football championship on Kivisto Field.

Kansas football greats Bobby Douglass, Micah Brown, and Todd Reesing competed in the K-Club Alumni Football game along with several other Jayhawk alumni. NFL Jayhawks Chris Harris Jr., Bradley McDougald, Tyler Patmon, and Fish Smithson were in attendance as well. Kansas’ all-time leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Dezmon Briscoe, won the game’s MVP award – a 12-foot-tall trophy.

For the Spring Game portion of Late Night Under the Lights, the Jayhawk football players were divided into two teams as the blue team represented the offense and the white team represented the defense.

The Jayhawk running back core of junior Dom Williams and senior Khalil Herbert dominated, accounting for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Ezra Naylor reeled in six receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Thomas MacVittie led the Jayhawks in passing with 95 yards, going 12-for-21.

Six minutes into the contest, Williams put the blue team on the board first with a 52-yard rushing touchdown. Just minutes after that, freshman quarterback Torry Locklin rushed for 32 yards and was downed at the eight-yard line, ultimately rushing for a two-yard touchdown later that same drive.

On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt-sophomore safety Davon Ferguson picked off the blue team taking the ball back 74 yards for a touchdown. Additionally, redshirt freshman linebacker Cody McNerney totaled 4.5 tackles with two tackles for loss.

After the game, Grammy nominated recording artist Rick Ross performed an array of his biggest hits in front of the Jayhawk faithful on the 50-yard-line at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

KU will begin the 2019 season on August 31 vs. Indiana State. The Jayhawks will also host nonconference opponent Coastal Carolina (Sept. 7) before Big 12 rivals West Virginia (Sept. 21), Oklahoma (Oct. 5), Texas Tech (Oct. 26/ Homecoming, K-Club Weekend), Kansas State (Nov. 2/Dillons Sunflower Showdown) and Baylor (Nov. 30/Senior Day) visit Lawrence.