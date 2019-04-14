Dotson to explore NBA future

Lawrence, Kan. (AP) — Kansas men’s basketball guard Devon Dotson has decided to enter the NBA Draft process, KU head coach Bill Self confirmed Friday. Dotson announced his intentions via twitter.

Dotson started at point guard for KU in 2018-19 earning All-Big 12 Third Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors where he averaged 12.3 points, 13th in the Big 12, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, sixth in the Big 12, and 1.4 steals, 10th in the Big 12, per game. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound, Charlotte, North Carolina, native was named to the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team where he averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in the three games. Named the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week Feb. 11, Dotson led KU in assists 19 times and steals 14 times.

Dotson’s tweet said he decided to test the waters and enter the NBA Draft process in gathering feedback from NBA personnel. It read he will hire an agent yet retain his college eligibility.

Dotson is the fifth member of the 2018-19 roster that will not be returning next season. Guards Charlie Moore and K.J. Lawson have announced their intentions to transfer and forward Dedric Lawson and guard Quentin Grimes declared for the NBA Draft earlier this month.