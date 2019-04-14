Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, April 14th



193 Hilltop Dr, Great Bend

Price: $329,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

3112 Broadway Ave, Great Bend

Price: $179,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency

32 NE 20 RD, Great Bend

Price: $154,000

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

1309 Van Fleet Ln, Great Bend

Price: $132,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

5848 Rosewood Dr, Great Bend

Price: $126,500

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

2512 Lakin Ave, Great Bend

Price: $120,000

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

