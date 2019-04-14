Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors
Sunday, April 14th
193 Hilltop Dr, Great Bend
Price: $329,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
3112 Broadway Ave, Great Bend
Price: $179,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
32 NE 20 RD, Great Bend
Price: $154,000
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
1309 Van Fleet Ln, Great Bend
Price: $132,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
5848 Rosewood Dr, Great Bend
Price: $126,500
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
2512 Lakin Ave, Great Bend
Price: $120,000
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
