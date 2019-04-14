A time to thank a dispatcher

April 14-20 marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a chance to take time to appreciate and thank the dedicated professionals who staff the thousands of 911 centers throughout the nation and right here in Barton County.

That’s Barton County 911 Director Dena Popp who describes dispatchers as those who are rarely seen but mostly heard. Currently, all the dispatcher positions in Barton County 911 are filled, which Popp is thankful for because not everyone can succeed in the position. It requires rotating shifts which include nights, weekends and holidays, time away from family and at times, high stress. Popp says the department uses a test to find those who have the potential to become a good dispatcher.

The Communications Department provides emergency dispatching services for the Barton County Sheriff’s Department; the Police Departments of Claflin, Ellinwood, Great Bend, and Hoisington, the Kansas Highway Patrol and all fire departments and emergency medical services in Barton County. In addition to providing emergency services, the 911 dispatchers will provide the public with 911 addresses when building a new structure or moving to the Barton County area.

Barton County went live with Nex-Gen 911 in August 2016 and completed an upgrade in November 2017 by adding text-to-911.