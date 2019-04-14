5th ranked Barton women’s golf wins seventh straight

bartonsports.com

The 5th ranked Barton Community College women’s golf team won the weather shortened Dodge City Invitational on Friday with a fourteen stroke margin at Mariah Hills Golf Course for the Cougars’ seventh straight win of the season.

The Cougars’ lone round of 311 held off the host Conquistadors of Dodge City Community College’s 325 as the thirty-six hole invitational was reduced to one round due to weather conditions sweeping across the state.

Vilma Efraimsson led five Cougars in the top ten of the seventeen member field shooting a 3-over par 74 to win the 38th ranked sophomore’s second straight tournament with 58th ranked Getsemani Lopez three strokes behind in the runner-up position with 6-over 77.

Shooting 9-over 80 rounds on the day, 31st ranked Mutita Booranakunamanee and 54th ranked Ady Croughfinished tied for the fifth spot with Mai Intanant placing tied for 9th in carding a 16-over 87.

Dodge City grabbed the third and fourth spots with 49th ranked Tanyaporn Chothirunpanit putting a 7-over 78 on the board to edge out 28th ranked Suthasinee Sridet’s 79 while No. 37 Napaknaree Sirithorn joined the Cougars’ 80 round for a fifth place tie.

Coffeyville Community College’s Michaela Ball’s 85 round was good for 8th place and Fort Scott Community College’s Delaney Wisdom tying the Cougars’ Intanant for ninth with the 87 score.

Barton individualists’ Madison Peters carded a 93 with Sydney Kirmse recording a 101.

The meet was the final tune-up before post-season play as the Cougars head to Hutchinson’s Carey Park Golf Course for the Region VI Championships April 19-20. Barton’s bid for its ninth straight national tournament berth begins Friday at 1:00 p.m. with the final round slated for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Top-10 Individuals (18 Holes, Par 71)

1 – #38 Vilma Efraimsson (Barton) +3, 74

2 – #58 Getsemani Carlos Lopez (Barton) +6, 77

3 – #49 Tanyaporn Chothirunpanit (Dodge City) +7, 78

4 – #28 Suthasinee Sridet (Dodge City) +8, 79

5 – #31 Mutita Booranakunamanee (Barton), #54 Ady Crough (Barton), and #37 Napaknaree Sirithorn (Dodge City) +9, 80

8 – Michaela Ball (Coffeyville) +14, 85

9 – Mai Intanant (Barton) and Delaney Wisdom (Fort Scott) +16, 87

Other Barton Results:

#129 Madison Peters +22, 93

Sydney Kirmse +30, 101

Team Standings:

1 – Barton CC +27, 311

2 – Dodge City CC +41, 325