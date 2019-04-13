Sunday Weather

Sunday Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.