Sunday Weather

Sunday
Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 77.