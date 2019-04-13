Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon homered, doubled twice and singled as the Kansas City Royals stopped a 10-game losing streak, racing to a big lead and beating the Cleveland Indians 8-1. Gordon homered during a six-run first inning against Carlos Carrasco. Brad Keller gave up one run on three hits, striking out a career-high 10 in 6 2/3 innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs say former tight end Walter White has died. White was 67. The team said White’s family said he died Wednesday from complications from pancreatic cancer. He played his entire five-season pro career with the Chiefs, retiring from football after the 1979 season. In his second season, White finished among the top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns. White also played at Mesa Junior College in Colorado and then at Maryland.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has holes to fill on its football roster after a 10-4 finish last season that included a big win in the Sugar Bowl. Texas concludes its spring practices with the annual Orange-White scrimmage Saturday night. Coach Tom Herman has spent the last few weeks sizing up who will plug the gaps on a defense that lost eight starters. Texas opens next season Aug. 31 against Louisiana Tech.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts won a national title at Alabama and played for another as a starter. Last season as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup, Hurts led a dramatic rally against Georgia in the SEC championship game. Now that he has transferred to Oklahoma, those experiences have prepared him to follow Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as the Sooners’ quarterback.

National Headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — There’s a five-way tie for the lead heading into the third round of the Masters. Brooks Koepka now finds himself tied with Adam Scott, Francisco Molinari, Jason Day and Louis Oosthuizen at 7-under, one shot better than a group that includes Tiger Woods. Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Harding are also at minus-6.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick has won the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Harvick turned a fast lap at 124.298 mph to earn the 27th pole of his career and his second this season. He’s the first driver with more than one pole this season. Erik Jones will start on the outside of the front row, with Kurt Busch and Joey Logano in the second row.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons. The former Lakers forward went 98-148 in his first permanent head coaching job. Walton was let go just three days after the Lakers ended their 37-45 season with the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman guard Tyler Herro will enter the NBA draft pool and hire an agent but leave open the possibility of returning to school. Herro is the third Wildcats underclassman to enter the draft, joining forward PJ Washington and guard Keldon Johnson. Herro was Kentucky’s No. 2 scorer at 14 points per game with 60 made 3-pointers on 36% shooting.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Packers great Forrest Gregg has died at 85. Gregg starred at tackle and guard for the mighty Packers teams of the 1960s. Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi called him the “best player I ever coached.” Gregg began his NFL career in 1956 and played a final season with the Cowboys in 1971.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 5 L-A Angels 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 9 N-Y Yankees 6, 7 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 11 Toronto 7

Final Boston 6 Baltimore 4

Final Oakland 8 Texas 6

Final Kansas City 8 Cleveland 1

Final Houston 10 Seattle 6

Detroit at Minnesota 8:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 6 Washington 3, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 9 Miami 1

Final N-Y Mets 6 Atlanta 2

Final San Diego 2 Arizona 1

Final Milwaukee 8 L-A Dodgers 5

Final San Francisco 3 Colorado 2, 18 Innings

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Columbus 5 Tampa Bay 1

Final N-Y Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final St. Louis 4 Winnipeg 3

Final Vegas 5 San Jose 3