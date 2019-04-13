Police: 22-year-old arrested for fatal Kansas shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 800 block of south Emporia in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located 21-year-old Justin Lane of Grain Valley, Missouri, deceased with a single gunshot wound to the head. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed Lane and 22-year-old Brandon Craig of Independence, Missouri, were visiting a friend who lived at the home.

During the visit, a disturbance occurred between Craig and Lane. Craig fired one shot from a handgun striking Lane in the head, according to Davidson. Police arrested Craig on a requested charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.