Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

April 15, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the Monday, April 8, 2019, Regular Meeting, are not available at this time.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of April 1, 2019, and ending April 15, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. SWEARING IN OF COMMISSIONER:

-James Daily will be sworn in by Judge Mike Keeley. The ceremony will be held in the Commission Chambers.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. ELECTION FOR CHAIRMAN AND CHAIRMAN PRO TEM OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS:

-Nominations are in order for the Commission Chairman and Chairman Pro Tem for the remainder of 2019 as is allowed under Kansas Statute 19-219. The Board of County Commissioners consists of Commissioners James Daily, Don Davis, Homer Kruckenberg, Jennifer Schartz and Kenny Schremmer.

B. MARTIN MEADOWS SUBDIVISION: Consideration of the Plat:

-The Commission has been asked to approve the plat of a proposed subdivision, Martin

Meadows, to be located on approximately 80 acres in the SE/4, Sec. 36-T19S-R14W in Buffalo

Township. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

C. RESOLUTION 2019-07: A Resolution Opening Roads in the Martin Meadows

Subdivision:

-Barton County maintains a County-Township Road System per Kansas Statutes. Under the

proposed Resolution, the roads and rights of way will be opened and dedicated for public

roadway use, the roads shall be constructed by and at the expense of Red Dog Investments, LLC

and, once completed, maintained by Buffalo Township. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

D. PROCLAMATION 2019-10: National Public Safety Communications Officers Week:

-Dena Popp, 911 Director, has asked that the Commission consider the adoption of Proclamation

2019-10, National Public Safety Communications Officers Week. In part, the Proclamation

honors Public Safety Communications Officers for their vital role in protecting the life and

property of Barton County citizens.

E. ROAD AND BRIDGE: 2019 Paint Striping Program:

-The Road and Bridge Department has received a quote from Straight Line Striping Inc. in

reference to striping approximately 105 miles of County roads. The estimated cost, at no more

than $95,000.00, was included in the 2019 Road and Bridge Budget as an expected operating

expense. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will provide details.

F. LEGISLATIVE UPDATE:

-Representative Alicia Straub, District 113, and Representative Troy Waymaster, District 109,

are scheduled to provide a legislative update.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-County business offices, the Health Department and the Sheriff’s Office Records Division will

close at Noon, Friday, April 19, 2019, for the Easter Holiday. The Barton County Landfill will

close at noon. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

10:00 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business Discussion – Phil

Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health

Department are scheduled for April 18, 2019.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019.

VIII. ADJOURN.