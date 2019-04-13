Kansas man faces life in prison for alleged cocaine distribution

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas man has been charged with seven counts of distributing crack cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Lionel Simpson, 21, Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly committed the crimes in February, March and April 2019 in Wyandotte County, according to the United States Attorney. Upon conviction, the charges carry the following penalties:

Distributing crack cocaine (counts 1-5, 7 and 8): Up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.

Possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking (counts 6 and 10): Not less than five years consecutive to any other sentence imposed and a fine up to $250,000.

Distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine (count 9): Not less than five years and up to life imprisonment and a fine up to $5 million.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catani is prosecuting.