Barton baseball splits a pair at Cloud County

The Barton Baseball Cougars won game one 8-2 but were not able to complete the double header sweep in Concordia Friday, falling to host Cloud County in game two 4-3 in 9-innings.
Baton is now 13-9 in Jayhawk West play and 26-13 overall while Cloud is now 10-8 and 22-14.
The series now shifts to Great Bend for two more games on Sunday that begin at 1 pm.
Things remain croweded at the top of the West Standings after Friday’s games.
Jayawk West League standings
Colby 11-7
Hutch 11-7
Butler 12-8
Barton 13-9
Seward 13-9
Cloud 10-8
Garden 9-9
Pratt 5-17
Dodge 4-14