Barton baseball splits a pair at Cloud County

The Barton Baseball Cougars won game one 8-2 but were not able to complete the double header sweep in Concordia Friday, falling to host Cloud County in game two 4-3 in 9-innings.

Baton is now 13-9 in Jayhawk West play and 26-13 overall while Cloud is now 10-8 and 22-14.

The series now shifts to Great Bend for two more games on Sunday that begin at 1 pm.

Things remain croweded at the top of the West Standings after Friday’s games.

Jayawk West League standings

Colby 11-7

Hutch 11-7

Butler 12-8

Barton 13-9

Seward 13-9

Cloud 10-8

Garden 9-9

Pratt 5-17

Dodge 4-14