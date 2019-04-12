Weekend Weather

Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 8 to 15 mph.
Sunday
Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.