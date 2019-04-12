Two people taken into custody on drug charges after arrest at local motel

Two people were arrested on drug charges after an early Friday morning arrest at a Great Bend motel.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Hotel just after 4 a.m. Friday morning in regards to suspicious subjects in the area. The caller told 911 that there were three subjects by a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup with Oklahoma license plates parked in the parking lot. While in route, officers were advised that the truck had been stolen in Oklahoma.

When police arrived, all three subjects fled on foot. Two subjects, one male and one female who were later identified as juveniles, were taken into custody while the third indivual, a male has not yet been apprehended.

During the arrest, a large amount of methamphetamine was located on the juvenile male suspect. The juvenile female suspect taken into custody has been reported as a runaway from Colorado. Both juveniles were transported to Juvenile Detention.

The investigation and search for the third individual continues. If you have any information regarding this case call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120.