Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

This Weekend on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

KVGB AND 97.7 WEEKEND PROGRAMMING – SATURDAY  

MID-5:00        Coast to Coast with George Noory

5:00-6:00       ESPN Radio – “The Sporting Life with Jeremy Schapp”  

6:00-8:00       ESPN Radio “Marti & McGee” 

8:00-9:00       Agri-Shop

9:00-10:00     Health Information Please

10:00-12:00   “Kim Komando Show”

12:00-3:30     Major League Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ New York Yankees 

3:30-5:30       ESPN Radio – “Dickerson & Hood” 

5:30-9:30       Major League Baseball – Cleveland Indians @ Kansas City Royals 

9:30-MID        ESPN Radio – “Game Night” 

SUNDAY 

MID-5:00        Coast to Coast with George Nory 

5:00-7:00       ESPN Radio – “Best Week Ever” 

7:00-8:00       “This Weekend with Gordon Deal”

8:05-8:30       Lutheran Hour

8:30-9:00       “Viewpoints”

9:00-11:30     Local Church Services and programming

11:30-12:00   “Info-Tracks”

12:00-12:30  ESPN Radio – “On the Mike” 

12:30-5:00     Major League Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals 

5:00-9:30       Major League Baseball – New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves 

9:30-MID        ESPN Radio – “Into the Night”