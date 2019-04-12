Update: Power restored for Kan. town after crash into transmission pole

After an early morning vehicle accident which damaged a transmission pole, electricity has been restored to a majority of @MulvaneKs . — City of Mulvane (@MulvaneKs) April 12, 2019

MULVANE, Kan. (AP) — A small Kansas town is in the dark after a power line was damaged in a single-vehicle crash.

No School: School is cancelled for Friday, April 12th due to a power outage across the district. pic.twitter.com/nStcROzAj3 — Mulvane USD 263 (@MulvaneSchools) April 12, 2019

The crash happened early Friday in Mulvane, which has about 6,000 residents. Police say the main line that feeds power to the town was damaged. The driver was not injured.

Mulvane is located about 15 miles south of Wichita.