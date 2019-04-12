Great Bend Post

Update: Power restored for Kan. town after crash into transmission pole

Non-injury crash responsible for Friday’s power outage-photo courtesy KWCH

 

MULVANE, Kan. (AP) — A small Kansas town is in the dark after a power line was damaged in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened early Friday in Mulvane, which has about 6,000 residents. Police say the main line that feeds power to the town was damaged. The driver was not injured.

Mulvane is located about 15 miles south of Wichita.