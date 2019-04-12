Police: Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Kan. teen with gun at school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and school district officials are investigating a student on a weapons charge.

Just after 10:30a.m. Thursday, USD 259 Security staff received an anonymous tip that a student had a handgun on the Wichita North High campus, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Wichita police and a school resource officer followed up on the tip and arrested a 16-year-old student on requested charges of juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Police also recovered a handgun, according to Davidson.

There were no threats made to any students, no threat of violence or disruption to the school and no injuries. Investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.