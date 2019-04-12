Parents arrested after police find 2-year-old Kansas boy dead

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a toddler and have made an arrest.

Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 4500 Block of South Hydraulic in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers found 28-year-old Patrick Javonovich and 22-year-old Brandi Merchant walking back to the residence. Investigators learned that Javonovich and Merchant had been involved in a verbal disturbance with each other and left a 2-year-old boy and a 4-month boy home alone.

Police entered the home and found the 2-year-old unresponsive in a crib, according to Davidson. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The 4-month-old was found in need of medical attention and taken to an area hospital for treatment and remains hospitalized.

Police arrested Javonovich and Merchant for felony murder in the boy’s death. An autopsy will be performed on the boy to determine the cause of death, according to Davidson.

Merchant is the biological mother of the 4-month-old. He will be placed into protective custody after released from the hospital.

Javonovich and Merchant are the biological parents of the 2-year-old, according to Davidson. Police will present the case to the district attorney.