Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Michael E. “Mike” Ney, 66, passed away on April 11, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born on March 4, 1953, in Hoisington, to Francis and Margaret (Koeller) Ney. Mike married Debra Kay Bennett on October 22, 1976, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington. She died on December 10, 2008.

Mike, a life time resident of Hoisington, was a 1971 graduate of Hoisington High School, furthering his education at Pittsburgh State Vo-Tech. Mike managed Cardinal Apartments, Hoisington, and was a skilled flooring installer, operating Ney’s Furniture and Carpet in Hoisington.

Survivors include his mother, Margaret Ann Ney, Hoisington; one son, Heath Ney and wife Afton of Hoisington; one daughter Heather Marsh and husband Gary of Great Bend; two brothers, John F. Ney and wife Marie “Nicky” of Great Bend and Bob Ney and wife Hope of Hoisington; five grandchildren, Cody Ney, Caitlin Ney, Hunter Ney, Ethan Ney and Harley J. Ney. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra; one son, Shawn Ney; and one sister, Mary Lou Degenhardt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, with Father Anselm Eke, MSP presiding. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hoisington. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary and Vigil at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials have been designated to the Shriners’ Children’s Travel Fund or St. John Cemetery Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net



