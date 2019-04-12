Kansas Commissioner of Education visits Great Bend

On April 1, USD 428 welcomed the Kansas Commissioner of Education, Dr. Randy Watson and Jean Clifford, District 5 representative to the Kansas State Board of Education to tour the district. Stops on the tour included Mrs. Lucchesi’s Modeling & Robotics Classroom. Pictured here, guests and administration observe students collaborating on a robot pull-toy build.
Visiting Park Elementary School, Christina Ingram, KRR Coordinator provided Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education with a tour of the Kansas Reading Roadmap (KRR) afterschool program. Dr. Watson also enjoyed a presentation from the Park Drone Club.