Kan. school district superintendent placed on leave after DUI arrest

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Kansas school district superintendent arrested for an alleged DUI has been placed on leave.

On Saturday, The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested 55-year-old Dr. Martin Stessman, the superintendent at USD 450 Tecumseh after a 911 call reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 70, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sunday, the school district held a special board meeting that went into executive session to discuss personnel matters, according to a statement from USD 450. Dr. Stessman was not relieved of his duties as superintendent; however, he was asked to take some personal time off.

On Thursday, the board met again and placed Stessman on administrative leave until June 1, 2019. He will forfeit twenty days of pay with those funds going toward an alcohol awareness program determined and approved by this board at a later date. During this time Matt Hirsch will act as interim Superintendent.

The board also placed Stessman on one year probation period in which he can be terminated by the board. He must complete a professional alcohol assessment, fully comply with assessment recommendations and speak to students and make this a teaching moment.

In addition, the board said, “This statement serves as a formal reprimand from the Board of Education for engaging in conduct unbecoming to Dr. Stessman’s position as Superintendent of Schools. Although the incident occurred during non-school hours and off school grounds, Dr. Stessman is reminded that as Superintendent, his conduct, during both school and non-school periods, directly reflects on the District, the Board of Education, the community, our students and their families. We expect that in the future, no similar incidents will occur, or Dr. Stessman’s employment can be terminated immediately.” ————–

