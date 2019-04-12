Kan. man who escaped during trial sentenced for attempted murder

WICHITA, KAN. – A man found guilty of trying to kill another man on three different occasions will spend a long time in prison.

On Friday, a Sedgwick County District Court Judge sentenced Tremain Shears, 31 of Wichita, to 71-years in prison, according to a media release is from District Attorney Marc Bennet.

During the summer of 2018, a jury found Shears guilty of nine felonies including attempted 1st degree murder and aggravated battery.

In 2016, Shears shot at Marcqual Hightower three times, in April, July and September. The victim was wounded three times in the legs. In July, Hightower was outside his grandmother’s home in Wichita when Shears drove by and fired over a dozen times at the house. No one was hit.

Shears went on trial for the shootings last July. At the end of his trial, Shears had his GPS monitoring bracelet removed and fled to Oklahoma.

The next day, a jury found Shears guilty of the nine charges against him. U.S. Marshalls arrested Shears a few days later in Oklahoma City.

A motive for Shears’ attacks on Hightower was never released in court.

—————————–

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK —A man wanted for removing his court-ordered ankle monitoring device during his Kansas trial for attempted murder is in an Oklahoma jail. On Monday, U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Tremain Shears, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office. On July 16, in Sedgwick County District Court, Shears was found guilty of two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal discharge of a weapon and three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. On the last day of his trial, Shears left the area. The trial continued despite his absence and a warrant was issued. The jury found Mr. Shears guilty of the nine charges against him. Shears will be given the opportunity under the interstate extradition act to either contest or waive extradition back to Kansas, according to the District Attorney’s office. If he waives extradition to Kansas, transportation will be arranged between law enforcement officials in Oklahoma City and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department. If he contests the extradition, the DA’s office and state government officials have 90 days to complete the paperwork needed to obtain a Governor’s warrant to return him to Wichita for sentencing.