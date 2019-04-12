GREAT BEND – James Darin Cline, 46, passed away April 10, 2019 at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus, Great Bend. He was born November 30, 1972 at Columbia, Missouri to James Dee & Wanda (Whisnat) Cline.

Survivors include, his father, James Cline; his mother, Wanda Lee; one son, Dalton Cline and two daughters, Darrien Cline and Samantha Cline, all of Great Bend; two brothers, Charley Haynes and Clayton Martin, both of Ellinwood; one sister, Brandi McCaskill; and two grandchildren, Trevor and Lillith.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the James Cline Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530