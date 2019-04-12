Hoisington man pleads guilty in the death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter

GREAT BEND – A Hoisington man today pleaded guilty to second degree intentional murder, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Chaz Stephens, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge in Barton County District Court. District Judge Mike Keeley accepted the plea. Sentencing is scheduled for June 3 at 1:30 p.m.

As part of the plea agreement, Schmidt agreed to dismiss the remaining lesser charges in the case.

Stephens was charged with the crime in connection with the March 2018 death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter in Hoisington.

The body of Iviona Lewis was found in March of 2018 northwest of Hoisington.

The child was last seen four days earlier on a Sunday at her home in Hosington but was not reported missing until Tuesday afternoon.

Hoisington Police Chief Kenton Doze said the girl’s mother was visiting her brother in Great Bend, and the delay in reporting Iviona’s disappearance was caused by confusion over who was supposed to be caring for her.