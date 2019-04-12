Friday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Wieters drove in a three runs and stole a base for just the third time in six years, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-7 for a four-game sweep of the NL champions. Making his first start this season, the 32-year-old Wieters hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a two-run double in the fifth that put the Cardinals ahead 8-7. With runners at the corners in the fifth, Wieters stole second as Matt Carpenter struck out, his first steal since April 27, 2017.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners became the first major league team to homer in each of its first 15 games when Dee Gordon connected in the sixth inning, then beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 behind Daniel Vogelbach’s home run in the 10th. Seattle improved the best record in the major leagues to 13-2, completing a four-game sweep and extending its winning streak to six. Kansas City has lost 10 straight games after blowing leads of 4-0 in the sixth and 6-4 with two outs in the ninth.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — In his first season in charge, Les Miles is trying to change the culture of Kansas football. He has pounded the pavement in recruiting, established relationships with influential boosters and generated newfound excitement in the Jayhawks. Evidence of that will be on display Saturday night during a scrimmage and festival highlighted by a performance by Rick Ross.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Rogelio Funes Morito scored two goals and Monterrey advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League final, beating Sporting Kansas City 5-2 for a 10-2 aggregate victory. The Rayados advanced to their fourth final, helped by captain Dorlan Pabon scoring two goals in a 5-0 opening-leg victory last week. Monterrey will face Tigres.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Gary Patterson says his team has a long way to go to win a championship after finishing spring practice without several key players. But Patterson says the Frogs showed a lot of promise and have a lot of good players who are going to come back. Speedy playmaking receiver Jalen Reagor and running back Darius Anderson were among the players sidelined when spring drills ended. Several key defenders were there with them. TCU overcome several injuries last year to finish 7-6.

National Headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are the players to catch heading into the second round of the Masters, with Phil Mickelson just one shot back. Koepka birdied four straight holes on the back nine and DeChambeau carded birdies on six of his final seven holes for 6-under 66s. Ian Poulter and Dustin Johnson are two shots back, while Tiger Woods is at minus-2.

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract that includes team options for 2026 and ’27. The agreement supersedes a one-year contract signed last month that called for a $575,000 salary in the major leagues, $20,000 above the minimum. The 22-year-old is hitting .364 with one homer and two RBIs in 11 games this season after batting .261 with. 40 doubles, 24 homers, 72 RBIs, 14 steals and 105 runs last year.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cam Reddish is the latest Duke freshman to leave school for the NBA draft. Reddish announced his decision on his verified Instagram page yesterday, one day after teammate RJ Barrett said he was entering the draft. Reddish is widely projected as a lottery pick after averaging 13.5 points and hitting 33 percent of his 3-pointers His decision leaves AP player of the year Zion Williamson as the last Duke freshman starter yet to announce his plans for next season.

UNDATED (AP) — LSU freshman guard JaVonte Smart says he is planning to leave the Tigers and enter this summer’s NBA draft. Texas says freshman forward Jaxson Hayes will hire an agent and enter the draft. Stanford sophomore forward KZ Okpala has declared for the draft, and Iowa freshman guard Joe Wieskamp plans to be available in the draft.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 8 Baltimore 5

Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 0

Final Seattle 7 Kansas City 6, 10 Innings

Final Boston 7 Toronto 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 5 Miami 0

Final St. Louis 11 L-A Dodgers 7

Final N-Y Mets 6 Atlanta 3

Final Chi Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0

Final San Diego 7 Arizona 6

Final San Francisco 1 Colorado 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 4 Boston 1

Final Washington 4 Carolina 2

Final Calgary 4 Colorado 0