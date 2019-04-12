Cop Shop (4/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/11)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:11 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 90 Avenue & NW 105 Road.

At 9:12 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of NW 100 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/11)

Shots Fired

At 3:02 a.m. a report of hearing shots fired in the area was made at 5320 10th Street.

Theft

At 9:06 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject possibly stealing items from the store.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:32 a.m. a hit and run was reported at 3111 10th Street.

Injury Accident

At 12:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 4:18 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 14.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:22 p.m an accident was reported at 21st Street & Holland Street.

At 5:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 3821 10th Street.