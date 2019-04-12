Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/11)

BOOKED: Austin Stude of Larned on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Melvin Grey of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicholas Hicks for court appearance from KDOC. Hicks has been extremely uncooperative with the booking process.

BOOKED: Jeromy Briles of Eight Mile, AL on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Makayla Jackson on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Steven Reed of Great Bend on Mitchell County District Court warrant, no bond.

BOOKED: Yecenia Schmeissner of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal damage and battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Emily Noblitt to KDOC.

RELEASED: Jason Lee Battaglear Jr. on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Austin Stude of Larned posted a $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Sterling Mills of Great Bend on CKCC case for sentence served in full.

RELEASED: Kenneth Weinhold to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office for their warrant.

RELEASED: Beckie Eisenbarth of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for distribution of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp. BTDC warrant for distribution of meth, no drug tax stamp. BTDC warrant for distribution of meth. Received OR bond through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Jan Norwood of Great Bend on GBPD case for distribution of meth, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving while suspended, unsafe stopping or failure to give proper signal. Received an OR bond through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Melody Simpson on BCDC warrant for failure to appear. BCDC warrant for forgery x4 and theft by deception x2. BCDC warrant for forgery and theft by deception and theft. x11. BCDC warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft x2. Received OR bond through BCDC.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on a BCDC case for possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. BTDC case for probation violation after receiving a $10,000 OR bond through BCDC.

RELEASED: Hannah Kennedy on BTDC warrant for aggravated robbery and BTDC warrant for aggravated battery, posted a $50,000 bond.

RELEASED: Yecenia Schmeissner of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal damage and battery DV, posted a $1,000 bond.