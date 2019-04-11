Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna homered, Jack Flaherty tossed six effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2. The Cardinals have won four in a row and will try to sweep the four-game series Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Royals 6-5 after Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to a Kansas City-record 31 games. Merrifield’s RBI bunt single in the seventh tied it at 5 and moved him past Hall of Famer George Brett for the Royals mark. Haniger took Brad Boxberger deep, lifting Seattle to 12-2 following an offseason roster overhaul.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Quentin Grimes announced that he would enter the NBA draft, skipping his final three seasons after a rocky and inconsistent freshman year with the Jayhawks. The five-star prospect struggled to live up to expectations, averaging just 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three-time All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a contract that adds $37 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and ’21, a deal that includes an option for 2022. The 33-year-old has a $14.5 million salary this season a part of a $52 million, six-year deal that included an $18.5 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout. Under the new deal, he has guaranteed salaries of $18.5 million in both 2020 and ’21.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State is starting to open things up under new coach Chris Klieman, who was hired from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Kansas State is shedding a bit of the secrecy that longtime coach Bill Snyder had developed. Parts of practice are open to reporters and the coaching staff has embraced social media. The result is a palpable buzz around the program. A spring showcase is scheduled for Saturday at the K-State football stadium named for Snyder.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 has agreed to a deal with ESPN that gives the network rights to all football championship game through 2024 and makes the league the first Power Five conference to provide exclusive content to ESPN+. Sports Business Journal Daily first reported the network will pay the conference about $40 million from 2019-24.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s achy left knee may prevent the All-Star from playing in the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff opener. General manager Elton Brand says that Embiid was expected to play in the postseason, but added it was “possible” the 7-foot center wouldn’t be ready for the first game. Embiid sat out Wednesday’s regular season finale against Chicago, his fifth absence in seven games to close out the season.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say guard Marcus Smart will be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks after being diagnosed with a partial tear to his left oblique abdominal muscle. The injury was revealed in an MRI scan on Wednesday. Smart sustained the injury during the third quarter of Boston’s home loss to Orlando on Sunday.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett is leaving Duke after one season to enter the NBA draft, saying that playing at Duke is a dream and adding that “it’s also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there.” The AP All-American averaged an ACC-best 22.6 points along with 7.6 rebounds while forming half of perhaps the nation’s most potent one-two punch along with classmate Zion Williamson. Barrett is widely projected as a lottery pick.

