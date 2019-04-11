Multiple crashes force I-70 shutdown in western Kansas

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed westbound I-70 between Hays and Oakley. Both directions continue to remain closed between WaKeeney and Oakley

The Kansas Department of Transportation on Thursday morning closed both directions of Intersate 70 between Oakley and WaKeeney because of multiple crashes blocking the roadway.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.