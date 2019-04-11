Multiple cases of car vandalism reported in Claflin

The Claflin Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in several cases of vandalism in the city of Claflin.

Between March 29 and April 10, six vehicles were vandalized in Claflin. It appears unknown persons have scratched the vehicles using a sharp object damaging the paint.

The vandalism is occurring in the area of 6th, 7th and 8th streets. Total damages are in excess of several thousand dollars.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.