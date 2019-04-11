More than $12K awarded in grants to Great Bend teachers

There will be 22 teachers and their students benefiting from 19 grants awarded this year from the USD 428 Education Foundation.

The nonprofit foundation provides an opportunity for alumni, parents, community, businesses, and other school supporters to make things happen in education.

The Foundation even funded a freshman orientation speaker for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The speaker did not fit under the mini-grant formula, but the Foundation still wanted to fund it,” said USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton. “The Foundation has been great if you have a speaker, they like having speakers talk to students, so they are usually open to paying for those.”

The total dollar amount for grants this year was $12,095.29. A few of the big-ticket items included a sensory walk at Jefferson Elementary School for fidgety students, reproduction educational tools for anatomy classes at Great Bend High School, and video project cameras at the high school.

The Education Foundation was formed 30 years ago, gaining the majority of their funds through an annual dinner in November.