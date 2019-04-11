Lady Cougars lose two at Hutch

bartonsports.com

A stiff wind at Hutchinson’s Fun Valley Sports Complex was the least of the Barton Community College softball team’s troubles late Wednesday afternoon as the Cougar bats were anchored down and the Blue Dragons of Hutchinson Community College handing out a pair of 7-1 and 8-1 defeats.

As the conference season begins to wind down, perhaps the pressure of vying for the conference crown and receiving votes in the latest NJCAA poll can subside as the losses drop second place Barton to 16-4 and 22-11 overall. Hutchinson meanwhile, can breathe a little easier in fighting for the East’s third spot in lieu of an upcoming series with fourth place Independence by improving to 10-10 and 15-15 on the year.

Weather permitting, next on Barton’s schedule is Saturday’s 1:00 p.m. hosting Butler Community College at Cougar Field as the Cougars now trail the 14th ranked Grizzlies (15-1, 23-5) by three games in the loss column. Game decision or postponement will most likely be determined on Thursday and announced at BartonSports.com and on social media outlets.