Kansas teen injured in skateboard accident has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A 15-year-old boy injured in skateboard accident has died, according to Wichita Police officer Charley Davidson.

Just after 11:40a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call for Emergency Medical Services near the intersection of 9th and Christine, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, first responders found 15-year-old Samuel Harter in the street with critical injuries and a citizen rendering assistance.

Harter was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and died Thursday, according to Davidson.

After speaking to multiple witnesses, investigators learned a 16-year-old was driving a Mazda 626 westbound on 9th Street and pulling Harter on a skateboard who was holding on through an open window on the passenger side. A second 15-year-old boy was holding onto the vehicle though an open window on the driver’s side.

The boy on the driver’s side was able to let go of the vehicle and safely stop his skateboard. Harter lost control of his skateboard, fell and struck his head on the ground. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Davidson.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident, according to Davidson. The accident remains under investigation and police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for possible charges.