Kansas priest arrested for alleged theft from church

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crime against the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and have made an arrest.

Just after 11.m. Thursday, a Detective with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Gregorio Garza-Gonzalez 51, of Wichita, on a warrant issued by the Reno County District Court.

In Mid-February Detectives with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of a possible crime occurring in South Hutchinson/Reno County. The information that was given by the Catholic Diocese of Wichita is that there were some questions into the finances of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in South Hutchinson.

Through the investigation Detectives determined that money was missing from several different locations within the church totaling near $14,000.

The focus of the investigation became Father Juan Garza who has been the Pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe, South Hutchinson, since June of 2018.

Father Garza has been released on a $2,500 Bond, according to the release. Officials have not scheduled a court date.