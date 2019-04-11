Kansas man wanted on felony warrants arrested after chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a Thursday morning chase.

Just before 2:30a.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Chrysler Sebring for registration violations near U.S. 24 and N. Kansas Ave in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The driver of the Sebring failed to stop for the deputy. The vehicle traveled briefly on streets in north Topeka before heading east on U.S. 24 and entered Jefferson County.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy successfully initiated a vehicle maneuver near U.S. 24 and NE Detlor Road to end the pursuit safely.

The Topeka Police Department assisted with the pursuit as well as the arrest of the driver Christopher J. Clay, 40, of Kansas City.

Deputies transported Clay to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with requested charges that include DUI, Possession of Cocaine, Interference w/ LEO, 2 Warrants for Felony Probation Violations and

Various traffic violations, according to Stallbaumer.