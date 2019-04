SEWARD COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 11:45p.m. Wednesday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Kenworth semi driven by Damon E. Brown, 68, Plains, northbound on U.S. 83 highway just north of road 17. The semi left the roadway. The driver lost control of the semi. It collided with a sign and rolled.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Brenneman Funeral Home in Liberal. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.