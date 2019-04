WICHITA COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday in Wichita County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by Gregory Ray II Martinez II, 21, Leoti, was Vehicle was southbound in the 900 block of County RD 9.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right, entered the west ditch, rolled and the driver was ejected

Martinez was transported to the Wichita County Health Center where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.