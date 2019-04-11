Kansas inmate accused of second attack on corrections officer

HUTCHINSON — A Kansas man serving a substantial amount of time in prison for a 2004 case is in more trouble. Anthony Jefferson, 53, is once again accused of battering a correctional officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility – Central Unit.

This is not the first time. In 2005, Jefferson was being transferred to the Hutchinson Correctional Facility from the El Dorado Correctional Facility so he could appear in District Court for an aggravated battery case. Jefferson became angry about an intake procedure and spit in the face of corrections officer John Markus. Jefferson was convicted of the crime and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison by the late Reno County District Judge Richard Rome.

Jefferson was also convicted of aggravated battery for shooting at Jesse Villa. Jefferson hit Villa in the ear with a .38-caliber handgun in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2004. Jefferson was given a 15-year sentence in that case.

Those sentences are running consecutively to each other. Jefferson is also serving time for drug convictions out of Harvey County.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, as it stands now, Jefferson is not eligible for parole until 2029. Any new sentence could add to that