Kansas Avenue and Williams Street next targets for street improvements

Kansas Avenue and Williams Street are next up on the City of Great Bend’s target list of streets that will be receiving a facelift in the near future. Public Works Director Simon Wiley says the improvements on Kansas will take place between 10th and 16th while the work on Williams will take place from 10th to 17th.

Simon Wiley Audio

Do to the amount of traffic on these streets, Wiley says the bulk of the work will be done during nighttime hours.

While Kansas and Williams are getting the attention right now, Wiley says the city continues to work on a project that will re-classify all the streets in Great Bend to give them a 1 to 5 rating which allow city staff to prioritize road work in the future.

Simon Wiley Audio

Once the project is completed, it will be updated annually by the city engineer to determine what streets need major work or what streets can do with just some preventive maintenance.