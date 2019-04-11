I’ll need to see a form of ID, please

On page 15 of the Great Bend High School student handbook, it states that all students will be issued a picture identification card at enrollment. It is the students’ responsibility to carry the card at all times while at school or school functions.

In an effort to increase security, a change to the 2019-2020 handbook will force students to keep the ID card visible above their waist.

“The consequence of not having the badge three or more times during a nine-week period or not returning a checked-out ID will result in an in-school suspension and cost for the replacement,” said Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess.

Lost cards will be replaced at a cost of $2.

Friess said that the school received roughly $90 to $100 two years ago on card replacements, but that number was closer to $2,100 last year. Money received from issuing card replacements cover the expense of making the cards and are funneled back into student recognition and reward programs.