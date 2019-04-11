Great Bend Bat Cats to be showcased twice at Eck Stadium

The Sunflower Collegiate Baseball League (SCL), the only summer collegiate baseball league playing in Wichita in 2019, plans to fill Wichita’s baseball void by hosting weekly games at Wichita State. The league will host games every Tuesday night this summer at Eck Stadium starting with a double header Tuesday, June 4. The Great Bend Bat Cats will be featured twice at Eck Stadium.

“The Sunflower Collegiate Baseball League is very pleased to have this opportunity to showcase the talent across our league at one of the premiere college stadiums in the entire country,” said SCL Commissioner Casey Walkup. “There will not be baseball played in Wichita this summer with the transition at Lawrence Dumont Stadium, the SCL will now be able to fill that gap.”

The double headers start on June 4 with the Andale Warhawks taking on the Mulvane Patriots and the Derby Twins against the Hutchinson Monarchs, the double headers start at 5:30 with a second game at 8:00. The SCL will also host its All-Star game at Eck Stadium on Tuesday, July 2 with the SCL Playoffs wrapping up on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23, the winner will then advance to the National Baseball Congress World Series.

The Sunflower Collegiate League has also partnered with Steckline Communications, as a radio partner, and all Tuesday Sunflower Showcase 8:00 games will be aired live on KGSO (1410 AM).

Sunflower Collegiate League Tuesday Schedule:

June 4

Andale Warhawks vs Mulvane Patriots

Derby Twins vs Hutchinson Monarchs

June 11

Salina Shock vs Haysville Aviators

Hutchinson Monarchs vs El Dorado Broncos

June 18

Great Bend Bat Cats vs Newton Rebels

Wichita Sluggers vs Mulvane Patriots

June 25

Hutchinson Monarchs vs Newton Rebels

Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs Mulvane Patriots

July 2

Westar Energy SCL All-Star Game – 7:00pm

July 9

Great Bend Bat Cats vs Haysville Aviators

Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs Derby Twins

July 16

Andale Warhawks vs Wichita Sluggers

Derby Twins vs. El Dorado Broncos

July 22 & 23

SCL Playoffs

The SCL is entering its third year and its first year with expanded slate of teams with the addition of the Derby Twins, the El Dorado Broncos, the Great Bend Bat Cats and the Haysville Aviators. They join the original SCL teams the Andale Warhawks, the Cheney Diamond Dawgs, the Hutchinson Monarchs, the Mulvane Patriots, the Newton Rebels, the Salina Shock and the Wichita Sluggers.

“The SCL is very excited about the new talent we have joining the league and look forward to showcasing that talent on Tuesday nights at Eck Stadium and at all of our venues across central Kansas,” said Walkup.

The SCL is a not for profit 501(c)3 organization and is a Premiere League Affiliate of the National Baseball Congress.

SCL Mission Statement:

The goal of the SCL is to provide a cost effective opportunity for both local and college players from across the United States to come to communities in Kansas and play summer baseball. The SCL aspires to help these young men become better baseball players and better young men. There is not a better place to accomplish this goal than Kansas.