Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.