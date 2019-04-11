Extension sponsors talk on Kansas livestock buyer bankruptcy

STOCKTON — The Phillips-Rooks County Extension District has set a lecture and Q&A on legal issues resulting from livestock buyer bankruptcy at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Nova Theatre in Stockton.

Roger McEowen, Kansas Farm Bureau professor of law and taxation at the Washburn School of Law, will give a public presentation and then answer questions.

Rachael Boyle, organizer, said the event was sparked by the bankruptcy filing of Plainville Livestock Commission. More than 40 livestock producers were left with bounced checks as part of legal filings surrounding the market agency.

Tyler Gillum, owner of Plainville Livestock Commission, was set to be in bankruptcy court in Wichita on Thursday for a hearing.

Livestock producers affected by the Plainville Livestock Commission bankruptcy are set to meet in private with McEowen on Friday morning. That session is by invitation only and is closed to the public.

Registration for the public event begins at 2:15 p.m. Friday. The lecture starts at 2:30 p.m., and a question and answer session will follow at 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is not required, and the event is free.

For more information, contact Boyle at (785) 425-6851 or email her at rboyle@ksu.edu.

The event is also sponsored by the Rooks and Phillips County Farm Bureaus.