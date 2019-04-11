Economic impact of Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo

With more than 80 acres of exhibit space, family fun, live cattle displays, horse training demos, a beer garden, agriculture presentations, and much more, it is easy to see why so many rural Americans make their way to Great Bend this week.

The 8th Annual Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo continues until Friday, and thousands more people are expected to arrive in Great Bend.

As you might imagine, it is a busy and profitable stretch for hotels, restaurants, and retail stores.

“Those participating in the Farm & Ranch Expo are coming into the community, staying here all week long, they are coming downtown and shopping,” said Megan Barfield with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.

In 2017, show owner Darren Dale estimated the show brings in more than $5 million to the Great Bend economy over the three-day period. That number did not include the hundreds of vendors and their spending.

“The show has a huge economic impact and their dollars they spend here keep turning over,” said Barfield.

The Farm & Ranch Expo continues today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.