1 hospitalized after semi hits KDOT truck on I-70

SHERMAN COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Wednesday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Kenworth semi driven by Rogelio Morales, 46, Hialeah, FL., was eastbound on Interstate 70 four miles east of Goodland. The semi struck an eastbound KDOT truck, swerved to the right and traveled off the bridge.

Morales was not wearing a seat transported to the hospital in Goodland, according to the KHP. The KDOT truck driver Karl L. Hafer, 50, Goodland, was not injured.