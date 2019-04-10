Year 8 for the Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo

Celebrating its 8th year, the Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo is one of the largest farm shows in the United States and is taking place at the Expo Complex, 2.5 miles west of Great Bend this week.

Farm and agriculture workers from all over attend the three-day expo.

“I have a few guys coming this year from back east,” said show owner Darren Dale. “They have some large farms in Pennsylvania. They contract trailers and one year they bought six semi loads of equipment. We coordinated that for them and sent it back to Pennsylvania.”

Nearly 700 exhibitors from all over the United States and Canada will draw thousands of spectators and buyers to Great Bend where many will stay in hotels and dine in local restaurants. More than 200 volunteers from the business community will provide assistance and a friendly face for the visitors.

“I own two other farm shows, so we have done 31 shows in 12 years,” Dale said. “In those 12 years, I have seen agriculture change a bunch. When agriculture struggles, we all struggle. The farm show is a family-friendly environment where we all work hard for a common goal…the success of agriculture.”

Admission and parking are free to the public. The show runs until 5 p.m. today. Tomorrow the hours are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.