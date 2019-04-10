Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dee Gordon got three hits and drove in two runs as the high-scoring Seattle Mariners extended baseball’s best record with a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Mariners improved to 11-2 and have scored at least five runs in 12 of those games. The Royals lost their eighth in a row. Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 30 games, tying a Royals record set by George Brett in 1980.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0, overcoming an embarrassing play by Marcell Ozuna. St. Louis already had a 4-0 lead when Kiké Hernández led off the eighth with a drive to left. Ozuna went back and climbed up the wall, but he misjudged the ball and tumbled onto the warning track as he tried to make the play. Hernandez’s drive bounced over for a ground-rule double, but the Cardinals escaped the threat.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has moved its spring game from Saturday afternoon to Friday night because of the weather forecast. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma officials made the switch based on forecasts of Saturday wind chills expected to dip into the upper 30s and the possibility of rain. Friday evening’s temperature is expected to be around 60 with light winds and no precipitation.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Texas Tech’s seniors had a hard time handling the overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game in Minneapolis, coming so close to cutting down the nets after going further than any other team in program history. There was much for the Red Raiders to be proud of, and optimistic about for the future, after finishing with a 31-7 record in coach Chris Beard’s third season.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kim Mulkey and the Baylor women might not have to wait another seven years to win another national championship. Senior-to-be standout post Lauren Cox won’t need surgery after her left knee injury in the national title game. The Lady Bears, whose national titles have come in 2005, 2012 and 2019, also have those talented youngsters known as the “Fierce Five.” That’s Baylor’s 2018 top-ranked signing class, a group of five five-star recruits who as freshmen were part of a championship.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has announced the addition of Erik Pastrana to its coaching staff. Pastrana has a dozen seasons of collegiate coaching under his belt. He coached with current Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton at Stephen F. Austin during that program’s 89-14 stretch that included a pair of NCAA Tournament upsets. He spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant at Florida Atlantic, where he helped the Owls post their first winning record since 2010-11 and earn a trip to the CIT.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — An average of 19.6 million people watched as Virginia beat Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament championship game, an increase of 23% over last year. Nielsen and CBS say the audience peaked at 23.5 million during overtime Monday night. Overall tournament coverage across CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV averaged 10.5 million viewers, up 8% over last year.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBA legend Magic Johnson has made a fast break, stepping down abruptly as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations. The beloved former Lake took charge of the franchise just over two years ago. Johnson didn’t tell owner Jeanie Buss before he stepped in front of reporters on Tuesday night. Johnson said it was no longer fun. The Lakers had their sixth consecutive losing season despite the offseason addition of LeBron James.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6. Bryce Harper crushed a three-run homer off former teammate Stephen Strasburg, but Victor Robles tied it at 6 on a solo shot with two outs and two strikes in the ninth.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Pelicans 112-103 on Tuesday night in a game that saw guard Stephen Curry leave with a mild foot sprain. The Warriors say Curry was held out the rest of the night as a precaution. Golden State had already had clinched the top playoff seed in the Western Conference. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were held out.

HOUSTON (AP) – A woman has sued the Houston Astros for more than $1 million, saying that a T-shirt cannon fired at a game by the team’s mascot “shattered” her finger. The Houston Chronicle reports that Jennifer Harughty alleges the mascot, who is named Orbit, injured her left index finger during a game last July when a T-shirt was fired from what the suit calls a “bazooka style” cannon. The Astros are disputing the claims and say they’ll keep using T-shirt launchers.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 14 N-Y Mets 8

Final Arizona 5 Texas 4

Final L-A Angels 11 Milwaukee 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 2

Final Toronto 7 Boston 5

Final Tampa Bay 10 Chi White Sox 5

Final Oakland 13 Baltimore 2

Final Houston 6 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Seattle 6 Kansas City 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 14 Miami 0

Final Washington 10 Philadelphia 6, 10 Innings

Final St. Louis 4 L-A Dodgers 0

Final Atlanta 7 Colorado 1

Final San Francisco 7 San Diego 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 100 Memphis 93

Final Boston 116 Washington 110

Final Charlotte 124 Cleveland 97

Final Miami 122 Philadelphia 99

Final N-Y Knicks 96 Chicago 86

Final Golden State 112 New Orleans 103

Final Toronto 120 Minnesota 100

Final Dallas 120 Phoenix 109

Final Utah 118 Denver 108

Final Oklahoma City 112 Houston 111

Final Portland 104 L.A. Lakers 101