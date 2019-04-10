Thursday Weather

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west northwest wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Saturday A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.