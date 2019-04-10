Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Eagle Digital Sales Director Matt McBain.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Thursday is reserved for “Newsmakers” and Chip will talk to those people in agriculture who are making headlines.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County 911 Director Dena Popp who will talk about National Telecommunicator Week that will be observed March 14-20.

11:30-3:30 Major League Baseball – Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals

3:30–4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-12P ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”